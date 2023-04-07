IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks with Alex Wagner about the political support for preserving abortion rights and legislating against gun violence, and the opportunities those and other issues present for Democrats as long as they're able to show voters that they're willing to fight for them. April 7, 2023

