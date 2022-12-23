Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

- Now Playing
Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control01:18
- UP NEXT
Who at the IRS dropped the ball on Donald Trump's taxes?05:01
To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history06:40
January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report01:09
'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine07:48
'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee10:53
Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address08:20
House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits10:04
Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump07:05
Why U.S. presidents release their tax returns to the public02:23
State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence01:18
Congress to remove Dred Scott justice's bust and replace with Thurgood Marshall01:45
Suspended journalist on why Elon Musk's personality makes him ill-suited to run Twitter07:20
State Republicans try to cling to power for months despite being voted out in midterms03:25
Jan. 6 Committee considering three potential charges for Trump DOJ referral: NBC06:47
Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme06:13
Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis02:37
Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills04:46
Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards05:12
Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk01:13
- Now Playing
Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control01:18
- UP NEXT
Who at the IRS dropped the ball on Donald Trump's taxes?05:01
To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history06:40
January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report01:09
'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine07:48
'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee10:53
Play All