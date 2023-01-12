IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings

    05:36
  • UP NEXT

    Authoritarian playbook: Paternal love mixed with vulnerable victimhood

    02:07

  • One Trump county can't escape 2020

    02:18

  • In Trump's classified documents case, the obstruction makes the difference

    04:03

  • How MAGA culture infected Brazilian politics

    11:28

  • 'We know how to take them on': Raskin projects confidence as Democrats shift to minority

    08:38

  • Principles, dignity no obstacles to McCarthy's ambition

    06:16

  • Speaker chaos allows C-SPAN a moment to shine

    01:59

  • January 6 resonates painfully beyond U.S. border as Myanmar struggles for democracy

    07:08

  • Georgia election workers honored for defending democracy; Trump continues baseless attacks

    02:29

  • What's really motivating the 'anti-Kevin' crowd?

    03:12

  • Do they know people are watching? McCarthy gives away his dignity in speakership quest

    02:36

  • Republican Party paralyzed by Trump-style politicians-as-brands

    02:33

  • Freedom Caucus finds sudden odd interest in diversity amid House speaker spectacle

    11:44

  • How Kevin McCarthy used Super PACs in negotiations for votes for House speaker

    04:04

  • Second day of McCarthy failures highlights Trump impotence even among loyalists

    07:50

  • Democrats skeptical McCarthy can turn around his losing slide for House speaker

    06:49

  • For George Santos, a rough day on a rough day

    02:09

  • Leaderless GOP a 'party of chaos agents' beyond McCarthy's control

    04:46

  • 'This is personal': Negotiation for speakership may be beyond McCarthy's reach

    03:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings

05:36

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker talks with Alex Wagner about the state's new ban on assault weapons, large capacity magazines and rapid fire devices, a rare successful action in response to several high profile deadly mass shootings, including the gun massacre at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.Jan. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings

    05:36
  • UP NEXT

    Authoritarian playbook: Paternal love mixed with vulnerable victimhood

    02:07

  • One Trump county can't escape 2020

    02:18

  • In Trump's classified documents case, the obstruction makes the difference

    04:03

  • How MAGA culture infected Brazilian politics

    11:28

  • 'We know how to take them on': Raskin projects confidence as Democrats shift to minority

    08:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All