    As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

Alex Wagner Tonight

As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

04:25

Mehdi Hasan reviews the latest reporting on the questionable expenses and other lies in Republican Rep. George Santos' campaign and notes that fabulists are at home in the Trump era Republican Party. Jan. 14, 2023

