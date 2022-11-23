IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arizona will recount election results for Attorney General race

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ed Sanders, Club Q shooting survivor, recounts his experience

    06:19

  • Twitter employees receive ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk

    07:23

  • Jack Smith Appointed Special Counsel in Trump Investigations

    08:25

  • GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come

    09:12

  • Nancy Pelosi passes the torch to new house leadership

    05:32

  • GOP worries Trump's 2024 presidential run could cost them GA Senate seat

    03:57

  • Warren: New marriage bill helps ensure people can marry whomever they love

    00:56

  • Report suggests Trump 'at substantial risk of criminal prosecution' in Georgia probe

    05:28

  • Trump's big announcement gets cool reception from conservatives

    04:31

  • Gluesenkamp Perez flips GOP district in Washington State

    08:55

  • Candidacy is no shelter from legal storm for Trump

    03:08

  • Republicans slow to learn obvious lesson of Trump's ballot box burden

    02:34

  • GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base

    06:27

  • Whitmer cites focus on problem solving in defeat of Trumpy opponent

    07:02

  • Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again

    03:48

  • Small margin of control set to shake up Congress

    05:44

  • 'Workers talking to workers': Culinary union makes heavy lift for Democrats in Nevada

    05:59

  • Titus battles back from redrawn district to build on Democratic wins in Nevada

    04:08

  • Personal authenticity carried Fetterman from campaign, through recovery to Senate

    03:42

Alex Wagner Tonight

Arizona will recount election results for Attorney General race

04:08

Ayman Mohyeldin is joined by Arizona's Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes to discuss the state’s election recount in her race against Republican Abraham Hamadeh.Nov. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arizona will recount election results for Attorney General race

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Ed Sanders, Club Q shooting survivor, recounts his experience

    06:19

  • Twitter employees receive ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk

    07:23

  • Jack Smith Appointed Special Counsel in Trump Investigations

    08:25

  • GOP priorities surface as Dems prepare for what’s to come

    09:12

  • Nancy Pelosi passes the torch to new house leadership

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All