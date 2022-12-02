IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

Alex Wagner Tonight

Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

Charlie Savage, reporter for the New York Times, and Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. solicitor general, talk with Alex Wagner about how thoroughly the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ripped Judge Aileen Cannon's special master ruling in the investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, and what the ruling means for the apparently accelerating investigation. Dec. 2, 2022

    Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

