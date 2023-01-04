IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    AOC: Up to McCarthy whether he wants to approach Democrats to save his speakership

    11:51
  • UP NEXT

    GOP flouting of congressional norms in Trump era likely to backfire in new Congress

    04:43

  • Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority

    02:17

  • Threat of mass resignations upended Trump's coup plans

    07:46

  • Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript

    05:19

  • Friend and colleague Dax Tejera remembered with love

    02:28

  • Southwest screw-ups are financially devastating for some passengers

    04:20

  • Christian nationalism conspicuously absent from January 6 report

    07:01

  • 'Perfect storm' of internal and external problems broke Southwest Airlines

    07:32

  • Questionable math builds anticipation for release of Trump taxes Friday

    02:26

  • Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts

    07:50

  • GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants

    09:28

  • Happy Holidays from Alex Wagner, Rachel Maddow and the 9pm production crew!

    03:27

  • Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity

    07:25

  • Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS

    06:46

  • January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

    03:40

  • Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

    04:14

  • Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together

    10:37

  • Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts

    04:37

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

Alex Wagner Tonight

AOC: Up to McCarthy whether he wants to approach Democrats to save his speakership

11:51

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks with Alex Wagner about the historic facture preventing the Republican Party from choosing a House speaker, and the likelihood that Kevin McCarthy could reach out to unified House Democrats to help him secure the speakership through some kind of coalition arrangement.Jan. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    AOC: Up to McCarthy whether he wants to approach Democrats to save his speakership

    11:51
  • UP NEXT

    GOP flouting of congressional norms in Trump era likely to backfire in new Congress

    04:43

  • Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority

    02:17

  • Threat of mass resignations upended Trump's coup plans

    07:46

  • Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript

    05:19

  • Friend and colleague Dax Tejera remembered with love

    02:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All