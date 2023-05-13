IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07

  • Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

    05:30

  • Fox leans into fearmongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

    02:40

  • Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

    07:26

  • Why being Latino and also a neo-Nazi are not mutually exclusive

    03:12

  • Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics

    10:57

  • Gunman in Texas mall shooting 'deeply ingrained into white supremacist culture'

    11:59

  • Tucker remarks on 'how white men fight' ignored previous day's rioting by Trump supporters

    02:13

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

    09:35

  • Newly revealed text confirms Tucker Carlson is also privately racist

    06:57

  • Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope

    03:00

  • Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

    11:43

  • Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

    05:18

  • Anti-trans neo-Nazis in Ohio find common cause with state Republicans

    03:05

  • 'Exonerated Five' member wishes fair justice for Trump but recognizes 'karma'

    08:54

  • 'Widespread agreement' in NBC poll that American society is racist

    09:32

  • Dennis Lehane's new novel looks at the desegregation of Boston's public schools

    05:03

  • Right-wing tests corporations with pressure to roll back social consciousness

    10:31

Alex Wagner Tonight

Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

03:39

Alex Wagner relays reporting that two speakers on a right-wing roadshow tour who have made overtly antisemitic statements will not speak at the tour's stop at Donald Trump's Miami hotel. The roadshow's acts include Trump associates as well as Trump's son, Eric.May 13, 2023

  • White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07

  • Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

    05:30

  • Fox leans into fearmongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

    02:40

  • Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All