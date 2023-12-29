Another state boots Trump off ballot over insurrection; Supreme Court involvement all but assured

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Maine secretary of state has determined that Donald Trump did run afoul of the 14th Amendment with his participation in the January 6 insurrection, ruling that Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots, at least until the state's courts can weigh in. Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate, and Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney, discuss what the ruling means in the context of Colorado's recent similar ruling, and the likelihood of the Supreme Court's involvement in the matter.Dec. 29, 2023

