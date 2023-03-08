IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Another anti-drag Republican on video in a dress; TN drag ban draws ridicule

02:23

Alex Wagner shares video of anti-drag Republican Nate Schatzline running around in a little black dress, and highlights the activism of alt-country band Vandoliers who performed in drag and then auctioned the dresses to raise money for LGBTQ charities. March 8, 2023

