    Anna May Wong set to make history as first Asian-American on U.S. currency

    01:14
Alex Wagner Tonight

Anna May Wong set to make history as first Asian-American on U.S. currency

01:14

Rep. Pramila Jayapal celebrates with Alex Wagner the announcement of a quarter being minted with the likeness of actress Anna May Wong, which will be the first time an Asian-American will be featured on U.S. currency. Oct. 19, 2022

    Anna May Wong set to make history as first Asian-American on U.S. currency

    01:14
