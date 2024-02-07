IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Amid a string of embarrassing Republican failures, RNC Chair McDaniel to quit: NYT

Alex Wagner Tonight

Amid a string of embarrassing Republican failures, RNC Chair McDaniel to quit: NYT

After a day in which Republican political theater in Congress turned into a "theatrically embarrassing loss" when they failed to muster enough votes to deliver their promised impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, all while the party imploded over the failure to get on the same page with a border bill, The New York Times reports that Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel intends to step down from her position. Feb. 7, 2024

