Americans wise to Trump's rhetorical tricks recognize his threat; Trump excuses ring hollow

Americans have endured another news cycle in which Donald Trump made outrageous statements at a rally and then spent the next several days gaslighting and making weaselly excuses for how he was misinterpreted. But Trump's people know how to pick up what he is putting down. By now Trump and his rhetoric come with a track record of stirring anger, divisiveness and outright violence. Timothy Snyder, Yale University history professor who writes "Thinking about..." on Substack, discusses why Trump's pattern are not just typical of Trump, but familiar to anyone who has studied the rise of dictators throughout history. March 20, 2024