IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos

    03:28

  • Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court

    07:14

  • Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy has turned over the House to 'the crazies': Schiff derides GOP censure stunt

    07:30

  • Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year

    06:06

  • Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden

    02:52

  • 'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare

    02:09

  • Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor

    06:36

  • Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election 

    02:13

  • Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day

    05:51

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

    04:44

  • 'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

    08:32

  • Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

    03:40

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

    09:03

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

    03:30

  • Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains

    03:19

  • 'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets

    08:37

  • Why the 'alarming' inexperience of the Trump judge in the classified documents case matters

    07:20

  • Kornacki: 'Trump factor' makes campaigning tricky for swing district Republicans

    03:53

Alex Wagner Tonight

Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement

11:18

Joshua Kaplan, reporter for ProPublica, talks with Ali Velshi about a new report about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepting an Alaska fishing trip from conservative billionaire Paul Singer who later had business before the court, and the odd pre-buttal to the report Alito published in space provided to him in Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal. June 22, 2023

  • House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos

    03:28

  • Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court

    07:14

  • Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy has turned over the House to 'the crazies': Schiff derides GOP censure stunt

    07:30

  • Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All