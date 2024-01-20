IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Vibes' finally begin to catch up to positive economic indicators

    Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

    'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card

  • Nikki Haley 'rightly or wrongly' takes tepid tack against Trump

  • Diligence of U.S. court system plays into Trump's delay strategy

  • Trump co-defendant hopes to generate scandal to escape Georgia prosecution

  • This time he knows how to do it: Trump telegraphs intention to 'cross the line' in second term

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: Jan. 17

  • 'Sniveling coward': Once tough-talking Republicans waste no time capitulating to Trump

  • Right-wing executive's media empire exemplifies dangerous bias he warns against

  • Trump tempts judge's wrath with courtroom antics at E. Jean Carroll trial

  • Trump and the GOP are coming for you: Warren stresses reproductive rights at stake in 2024

  • 'A certain kind of religion': Trump's MAGA movement hijacks evangelicalism; leaves gospel behind

  • Pranksters add insult to ignominy for Republican caucus losers

  • 'Fantastical narrative': Trump concocts DOJ, Biden conspiracy theory in new classified docs filing

  • Dictionaries a casualty of right-wing book ban panic

  • Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition

  • Evangelical leaders lose influence as followers find new savior in Trump

  • Trump caps New York civil fraud trial with courtroom tantrum

  • U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

Alex Wagner Tonight

Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

Republican legislators who attempt to perform the duties of the job they hold risk offending conservative members and their political base, and many are conflicted about whether solving a problem like immigration comes at the expense of being able to exploit that issue politically, not to mention potentially associating President Joe Biden with another legislative win. Brendan Buck, former press secretary to House Speaker John Boehner, talks with Alex Wagner about why it's hard for House Republicans to get anything done.  Jan. 20, 2024

