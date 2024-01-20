Actual governing threatens to trip up Republican anti-government messaging

Republican legislators who attempt to perform the duties of the job they hold risk offending conservative members and their political base, and many are conflicted about whether solving a problem like immigration comes at the expense of being able to exploit that issue politically, not to mention potentially associating President Joe Biden with another legislative win. Brendan Buck, former press secretary to House Speaker John Boehner, talks with Alex Wagner about why it's hard for House Republicans to get anything done. Jan. 20, 2024