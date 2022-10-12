IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why a reporter who interviewed Garland thinks a Trump indictment is coming

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

    06:22

  • Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

    05:49

  • Migrants in U.S. struggle for survival despite added burden of GOP political stunts

    09:47

  • Blizzard of new revelations sends Walker camp scrambling

    04:12

  • Racial context helps explain confounding aspects of Georgia Senate race 

    07:29

  • Secret Service at center of several key unanswered Jan. 6 questions 

    04:59

  • DOJ official has told Trump lawyers Trump has more documents: NYT

    00:59

  • Biden compares nuclear risk from Russia in Ukraine to Cuban missile crisis

    06:20

  • Musk Twitter purchase would see return of Trump tweets to no one's benefit

    08:20

  • 'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion

    02:07

  • Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve

    07:18

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

    03:46

  • Trump entitlement developed as rich kid, far from his new blue collar base: book

    04:43

  • What Trump's outreach to the Supreme Court is really all about

    06:09

  • Trump didn't trust the government he ran, and the government didn't trust him: book

    05:28

  • Desperate Putin orchestrates rally to distract from Ukraine invasion struggles

    02:53

  • Buoyed by Abbott failures, GOP unpopularity, Beto O'Rourke musters campaign volunteer army

    08:29

  • Cost of losses, lack of insurance compound storm's devastation

    08:37

Alex Wagner Tonight

Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

05:17

Rachel Maddow and Alex Wagner discuss the type of person who is drawn to an authoritarian message, and the odd similarity in the types of people who become authoritarian leaders, whether in the U.S. in the 1930s or Hungary or Russia in 2022.Oct. 12, 2022

  • Why a reporter who interviewed Garland thinks a Trump indictment is coming

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

    06:22

  • Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

    05:49

  • Migrants in U.S. struggle for survival despite added burden of GOP political stunts

    09:47

  • Blizzard of new revelations sends Walker camp scrambling

    04:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All