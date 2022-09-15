IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia

Alex Wagner Tonight

Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, talks with Alex Wagner about her campaign strategy (and political philosophy) of trying to reach as many people as possible and get as many people to vote as possible, and why that is newly more difficult in the wake of Republican changes to voting access.Sept. 15, 2022

