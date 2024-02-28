IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Abortion rights movement in Michigan remains stalwart for Democrats in 2024: McMorrow
Feb. 28, 202407:20

  • Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    Abortion rights movement in Michigan remains stalwart for Democrats in 2024: McMorrow

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary

    05:16

  • Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

    06:00

  • 'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

    05:21

  • 'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

    06:17

  • 'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation

    10:59

  • 'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash

    02:50

  • Trump's new legal debts could have catastrophic 'domino effect' on existing debts

    06:40

  • Christian extremists poised to overtake Trump agenda

    06:57

  • Republicans left sputtering as anti-abortion zeal runs amok, puts IVF at risk

    06:22

  • Goat rodeo: Michigan GOP reeling in chaos as empowering election denier backfires

    04:04

  • IVF in red states under threat as Alabama Supreme Court says embryos are children

    06:24

  • Willing GOP dupes of Russian disinformation could be criminally exposed: Goldman

    08:13

  • Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report

    05:23

  • 'Absolutely absurd': White House connects Ukraine losses to House GOP stalling on aid

    06:23

  • Trump faces prospect of asset seizure over payment of massive fraud penalty

    07:13

  • Faced with actual example of political persecution, Trump goes uncharacteristically silent

    03:05

  • Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses

    10:29

  • Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss

    08:57

Alex Wagner Tonight

Abortion rights movement in Michigan remains stalwart for Democrats in 2024: McMorrow

07:20

Supporters of reproductive freedom in Michigan engaged in extensive campaigning and organizing for an amendment to the state constitution in 2022. Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow talks with Alex Wagner and Chris Hayes about how that organizing infrastructure is still in place to mobilize the vote for Democrats in 2024, and how the identity crisis within the Michigan state Republican Party undermines the political energy for Donald Trump. Feb. 28, 2024

  • Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    Abortion rights movement in Michigan remains stalwart for Democrats in 2024: McMorrow

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary

    05:16

  • Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

    06:00

  • 'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

    05:21

  • 'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All