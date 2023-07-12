IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Abortion complicates 2024 outlook as Republicans gear up for Iowa and primary season

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Will be investigated!: Feds probe meeting that spawned Trump's 'will be wild!' tweet

    10:51

  • School administrator struggles to apply GOP anti-woke absurdity to factual history

    02:48

  • Trans candidate looks to make history as GOP is mired in anti-woke freak-out

    06:29

  • 'Kind of a dead frog': Campaign trail showcases DeSantis shortcomings

    03:13

  • Florida suffers consequences of DeSantis political games with public health

    03:44

  • The fascinating and storied history of drugs and other substances found at the White House

    04:04

  • Greene's attempt to play both sides of GOP split blows up in her face

    08:32

  • Supreme Court ignores own recent precedent to allow Black man's execution in Mississippi

    01:57

  • 'An absolute crisis': Maryland governor calls on pro-gun states to help curb gun violence

    06:08

  • Ohio voters scramble to protect abortion rights as GOP legislature invents new obstacles

    10:35

  • Candidate turns lessons of public, personal struggle into winning platform

    10:54

  • Naive emphasis on 'colorblindness' ignores racial reality in U.S.

    10:42

  • Extremism of GOP base could make Republican candidate too toxic for general election

    11:21

  • In wake of deadly mass shooting in Baltimore, mayor decries ghost guns, trafficking

    07:23

  • John Roberts' Supreme Court rolls back civil rights one marginalized group at a time 

    09:25

  • Another Republican border stunt backfires at great expense to taxpayers

    01:55

  • Report suggests Supreme Court opened door to anti-gay discrimination based on fake case

    07:21

  • Supreme Court engaged in civil rights era rollback with radical rulings

    02:40

  • How the repercussions of affirmative action's end will reach far beyond college admissions

    08:33

Alex Wagner Tonight

Abortion complicates 2024 outlook as Republicans gear up for Iowa and primary season

04:24

Steve Kornacki, MSNBC national political correspondent, talks with Alex Wagner about why some Republican governors won recent elections despite supporting unpopular abortion policies, and what strategies Donald Trump's opponents might be considering as Iowa approaches. July 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Abortion complicates 2024 outlook as Republicans gear up for Iowa and primary season

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Will be investigated!: Feds probe meeting that spawned Trump's 'will be wild!' tweet

    10:51

  • School administrator struggles to apply GOP anti-woke absurdity to factual history

    02:48

  • Trans candidate looks to make history as GOP is mired in anti-woke freak-out

    06:29

  • 'Kind of a dead frog': Campaign trail showcases DeSantis shortcomings

    03:13

  • Florida suffers consequences of DeSantis political games with public health

    03:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All