IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13

  • DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48

  • DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues

    04:17

  • Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

    11:14

  • Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations

    07:01

  • D.A. Fani Willis security precautions suggest big fish indictment in the offing

    08:24

  • New College class of 2023 celebrates graduation on their own terms

    04:05

  • Amid DeSantis attacks, Disney cancels massive development plans in Florida 

    01:59

  • House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich

    06:30

  • Gun violence is top health concern among Americans: poll

    02:19

  • Jordan's choice of witnesses raises questions about right-wing extremism within the FBI

    09:06

  • Boosted by gerrymandering, GOP forces 12-week abortion ban on North Carolina

    09:08

  • Conservative clique of judges increasingly seen as unconcerned with judicial propriety

    06:19

  • GOP tries to prop up Durham report dud with attack on Adam Schiff

    04:32

  • A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

    02:39

  • Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

    09:08

  • White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats

    09:45

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

Alex Wagner Tonight

A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

02:37

Alex Wagner shares new CNN reporting that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows has not been in contact about his role in the DOJ special counsel's investigation of Trump, raising speculation about the possible explanations. May 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13

  • DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48

  • DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues

    04:17

  • Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

    11:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All