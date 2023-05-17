IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

    09:08

  • White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats

    09:45

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

  • Florida college students arrange separate commencement, rejecting board's Trumpy speaker

    01:58

  • White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07

  • Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39

  • Santos backs crackdown on fraud he's charged with committing

    01:46

  • Covid's legacy seen in human desperation at U.S. border

    04:04

  • End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

    05:30

  • Fox leans into fearmongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

    02:40

  • Void in GOP leadership leaves Trump's corrupting influence intact

    05:57

  • Why Trump should be concerned about the George Santos fraud charges

    03:35

  • 'He told a pack of lies tonight': Raskin sets Trump Jan 6 lies straight

    01:34

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

    04:40

  • 'Profoundly irresponsible': Ocasio-Cortez rips 'atrocious' Trump town hall

    11:07

  • Carroll victory over Trump seen as waypoint in winding path of progress

    11:55

  • Republicans struggle to position themselves on Trump sex abuse verdict

    04:52

  • Federal charges for Santos are an added burden for McCarthy, Republicans

    03:00

  • Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

    04:40

Alex Wagner Tonight

A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

02:39

Alex Wagner reports on Congress trying to catch up on artificial intelligence technology and Sam Altman, C.E.O. of OpenAI, making the unusual request of more regulation for his industry. May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

    09:08

  • White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats

    09:45

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

  • Florida college students arrange separate commencement, rejecting board's Trumpy speaker

    01:58

  • White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All