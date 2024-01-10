IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

    07:04

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

    10:55

  • What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

    08:47

  • Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

    02:39

  • Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    08:41

  • Conservatives broaden attacks on U.S. institutions to weaken resistance to right-wing overhaul

    04:04

  • Trump, GOP threat to democracy seen extending beyond U.S. borders

    06:45

  • U.S. reliability on global stage imperiled as GOP plays politics with Ukraine aid

    09:17

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

  • 'Dog and pony show politics': GOP border theatrics gives Democrats opportunity for contrast

    11:53

  • Right-wing culture warriors develop formula to manipulate soft targets in high education

    04:27

  • Pro-Trump media bubble, supporters' delusions flummox GOP primary opponents

    05:30

  • 'More than a century too late': Raskin schools Republicans over 14th Amendment complaints

    10:01

  • Haley's Civil War distortions shatter 'moderate' campaign image

    08:13

  • Another state boots Trump off ballot over insurrection; Supreme Court involvement all but assured

    11:06

  • Woman faces potential prosecution after dangerous pregnancy ends in miscarriage

    06:44

  • Biden reportedly adjusts strategy in Ukraine to strengthen defenses

    05:45

  • Haley gains on Trump in NH even as she tiptoes around heap of damaging material against him

    06:42

  • 'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

Alex Wagner Tonight

2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

02:01

Alex Wagner looks at 2024 presidential candidates at the low end of the polling range, like Dean Phillips, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Asa Hutchinson suffering the cold indignities of the campaign trail.Jan. 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

    07:04

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

    10:55

  • What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

    08:47

  • Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

    02:39

  • Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    08:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All