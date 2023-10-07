IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports

10:40

ABC News and the New York Times are reporting that special counsel Jack Smith has learned in the course of his investigation that Donald Trump blurted details of U.S. nuclear submarine capability to an Australian billionaire who then shared that information with dozens of other people. Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and Devlin Barrett, justice reporter for The Washington Post, talk with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's bad habit of playing fast and loose with U.S. national security secrets and what this latest story might mean in the context of Trump's classified documents criminal case.Oct. 7, 2023

