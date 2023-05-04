IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

'Waves of volunteers' lend resourcefulness to Ukraine military

05:34

Anne Applebaum, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about the contrast between the resourceful and diversely skilled Ukrainian military and Russia's reluctant conscripted soldiers in Russia's war to conquer Ukraine.May 4, 2023

