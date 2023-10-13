IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

    07:17

  • Failure: Republicans unable to meet challenge of difficult days as Israel crisis intensifies

    06:39

  • 'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

    06:10

  • Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

    02:48

  • 'New era of superpower competition' casts Hamas terror in a different light than previous attacks

    04:53

  • 'Massive screw-up': Despite Israeli unity in face of Hamas terror, reckoning likely for Netanyahu

    06:18

  • 'Hour by hour': U.S. actively engaged with Israelis on hostage recovery

    05:39

  • How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP

    03:02

  • 'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial

    05:42

  • 'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports

    10:40

  • GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope

    02:09

  • Republican disarray keeps Santos secure despite mounting legal trouble

    01:54

  • Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology

    07:35

  • Far-right Christian dominionists target schools, civic offices in Texas

    08:08

  • GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

    06:39

  • Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

    04:38

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

    08:22

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

    02:34

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

10:48

Maayan Sherman, an Israeli mother whose son, Ron Sherman, was kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza is in the unimaginably painful position of being unable to do anything but wait and hope. Alex Wagner talks with her about how she is coping. David Rohde, national security editor for NBC News, who was held hostage for months in Afghanistan, joins to reflect on the "slow-motion, cowardly crime" of hostage taking. Oct. 13, 2023

  • 'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

    07:17

  • Failure: Republicans unable to meet challenge of difficult days as Israel crisis intensifies

    06:39

  • 'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

    06:10

  • Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

    02:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All