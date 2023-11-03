'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing

Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark, talks with Alex Wagner about the bizarre suspicion that Ron DeSantis wears internal-life cowboy boots to make himself appear both taller and more like the kind of guy who wears cowboy boots. The humiliating lengths to which DeSantis will go to affect what he believes will appeal to MAGA voters appears to be backfiring as his poll numbers continue to slip.Nov. 3, 2023