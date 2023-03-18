IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo

    03:10

  • Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

    01:50

  • Report outlines litany of foreign gifts not reported by Trump administration

    03:05

  • China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism

    06:42

  • Legislator 'accidentally' recommends Confederate flag to list of approved Florida flags

    01:30

  • Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

    03:28

  • DeSantis war on education moves publishers to rewrite textbooks' history lessons

    09:57

  • How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

    06:31

  • Why chaos is the most likely outcome of the abortion pill case

    03:21

  • Medication abortion battle could embolden right-wing war on science

    06:58

  • Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case

    04:02

  • Why conservatives don't want to say what 'woke' means

    01:31

  • Chinese billionaire, influential with U.S. conservatives, arrested on fraud charges

    04:07

  • Man sues ex-wife's friends in first test of Texas abortion law

    06:47

  • Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

    11:13

  • Despite ever-deepening hole of scandals, Santos files papers indicating re-election plan

    01:59

  • Closer look finds startlingly flimsy basis for Fox anti-Dominion Big Lie claim

    03:47

  • Trump struggles with the growing burden of his own baggage

    08:01

  • Republicans use House committee power to try to rewrite embarrassing history

    08:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

03:39

Alex Wagner reports on Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran being forced to testify under the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege, while another Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, may be faced with conflict of interest problems in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. March 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo

    03:10

  • Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

    01:50

  • Report outlines litany of foreign gifts not reported by Trump administration

    03:05

  • China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism

    06:42

  • Legislator 'accidentally' recommends Confederate flag to list of approved Florida flags

    01:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All