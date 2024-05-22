'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note

MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'07:46
Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ07:01
- Now Playing
'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note05:00
- UP NEXT
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1719:54
Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's08:42
Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias11:11
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1615:00
Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT03:39
Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows07:28
'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders07:31
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1518:26
Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists11:53
Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 202406:31
'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial09:39
Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony09:39
'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship02:43
'They're tricking themselves!': Republicans contort election strategy around Trump's Big Lie10:21
Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort05:46
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 917:56
Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony08:01
MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'07:46
Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ07:01
- Now Playing
'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note05:00
- UP NEXT
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1719:54
Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's08:42
Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias11:11
Play All