'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note
May 22, 202405:00

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note

05:00

Former federal prosecutors Duncan Levin and Kristy Greenberg talk with Alex Wagner about the disastrous testimony of defense witness Robert Costello, former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, and the state of Donald Trump's New York criminal trial now that both the prosecution and defense rest their case.May 22, 2024

