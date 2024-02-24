IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash
Feb. 24, 202402:50

  • 'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

    06:17

  • 'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation

    10:59
  • Now Playing

    'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's new legal debts could have catastrophic 'domino effect' on existing debts

    06:40

  • Christian extremists poised to overtake Trump agenda

    06:57

  • Republicans left sputtering as anti-abortion zeal runs amok, puts IVF at risk

    06:22

  • Goat rodeo: Michigan GOP reeling in chaos as empowering election denier backfires

    04:04

  • IVF in red states under threat as Alabama Supreme Court says embryos are children

    06:24

  • Willing GOP dupes of Russian disinformation could be criminally exposed: Goldman

    08:13

  • Christian nationalists await Trump's return with plans to undo sexual revolution: report

    05:23

  • 'Absolutely absurd': White House connects Ukraine losses to House GOP stalling on aid

    06:23

  • Trump faces prospect of asset seizure over payment of massive fraud penalty

    07:13

  • Faced with actual example of political persecution, Trump goes uncharacteristically silent

    03:05

  • Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses

    10:29

  • Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss

    08:57

  • 'He is a cheat.': Devastating court penalty shatters myth of Trump business savvy for good

    06:53

  • Stormy Monday: More than just a hush money case, Trump's first criminal trial gets a date

    10:00

  • Biden White House still fighting mad over politicized Hur report

    09:25

  • As Republican sounds alarm on Russian threat, GOP makes excuses for Trump attacks on NATO

    06:02

  • Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial

    07:32

Alex Wagner Tonight

'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash

02:50

Republican politicians are straining to distance themselves from the deep unpopularity of the anti-abortion policies they put in place and the dire health consequences those policies are having on women. But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes clear, "They know exactly what they're doing. They knew exactly what they were doing."Feb. 24, 2024

  • 'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

    06:17

  • 'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation

    10:59
  • Now Playing

    'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's new legal debts could have catastrophic 'domino effect' on existing debts

    06:40

  • Christian extremists poised to overtake Trump agenda

    06:57

  • Republicans left sputtering as anti-abortion zeal runs amok, puts IVF at risk

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All