Alex Wagner Tonight

'This Republican Party is in ruin': Democrats consider price for bailing out floundering GOP

06:41

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, senior whip of the Democratic Caucus, talks with Alex Wagner about the terms of cooperation that Democrats would expect if they have to assist Republicans in choosing a leader as the fundamentals of governing continue to elude the Grand Old Party.Oct. 19, 2023

