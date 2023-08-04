IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'This is the one': Trump election case seen as having the highest stakes

Alex Wagner Tonight

'This is the one': Trump election case seen as having the highest stakes

Ari Melber, MSNBC's chief legal analyst, and Laura Jarrett, NBC News senior legal correspondent, talk with Alex Wagner about why, of Donald Trump's many legal entanglements, including three indictments, the federal election subversion case is widely recognized as the case with the greatest significance and highest stakes. Aug. 4, 2023

