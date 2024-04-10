IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office
April 10, 202407:53
  • Now Playing

    'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33

  • 'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours

    05:32

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts

    03:53

  • Charges reportedly 'imminent' in Arizona fake elector case; GOP congressmen subpoenaed

    06:12

  • 'Inflection point': Biden call with Netanyahu marks major change in U.S. posture toward Israel

    05:35

  • Beyond efforts to contain Trump, his radicalized followers pose growing threat

    08:53

  • Why Judge Cannon's dismissal of Trump's main defense is not good enough for Jack Smith

    05:28

  • Christian group uses public school-adjacent Bible study program to breach church-state wall

    10:02

  • Report finds sketchy money with Russia ties helped Trump Media stay afloat

    08:10

  • 'Dereliction of duty': GOP neglects border so Trump can stoke fears on campaign trail

    06:30

  • DeSantis' abortion ban draws attention GOP has been fearing; Democrats increase focus on Florida

    05:58

  • White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort

    07:33

  • Crackdown on Trump likely as belligerence toward legal process goes too far

    04:22

  • 'The real voter fraud': Supreme Court stalling leaves illegal gerrymandered map in place for 2024

    04:05

  • Vindicated! Crystal Mason wins acquittal after years-long fight in politicized voter fraud case

    10:52

  • Thomas gives 'daughter' plum clerkship, gateway to elite conservative class

    06:07

  • Trump bubble: How Trump's social media company is worth so much more than its business justifies

    06:08

  • GOP too blinded by pettiness to see vital interest in restoring Baltimore bridge

    07:47

Alex Wagner Tonight

'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

07:53

Alex Wagner looks at reporting on Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's deepening financial entanglements with Saudi Arabia and other countries, and talks with Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor under President Obama, about how Kushner's entanglements lay the foundation for massive amounts of conflict and corruption if Donald Trump returns to the White House. April 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law

    06:33

  • 'Denied again': Trump effort to derail New York criminal trial fails twice in 24 hours

    05:32

  • Ahead of jury selection, New York judge bolsters gag order with threat Trump can't ignore

    09:56

  • Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts

    03:53

  • Charges reportedly 'imminent' in Arizona fake elector case; GOP congressmen subpoenaed

    06:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All