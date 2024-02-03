'This is not going to go away': Debate rages over continued Willis role in Trump prosecution

Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor and co-host of the "Prosecuting Donald Trump" podcast, and Clark Cunningham, law and ethics professor at Georgia State University, exchange views on whether the misconduct accusations against Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis have merit and/or pose a threat to the RICO prosecution of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants. Feb. 3, 2024