IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'This is a chapter in the book': Manhattan D.A. puts Trump Org conviction in context

    08:27
  • UP NEXT

    Holder rips legal scheme to hijack elections as SCOTUS considers

    04:30

  • Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures

    02:37

  • Past Election Day, Senator Warnock brings unique qualities to the Senate

    04:18

  • Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

    02:31

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

  • Federal investigations of Trump in full stride after election; multiple aides testifying

    03:36

  • Russia pursues war crime tactic targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of winter

    02:58

  • The real story behind the proposed changes in the Democratic primary calendar

    06:01

  • Why reordering the Democratic primaries is a big deal

    07:11

  • Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    08:59

  • Appeals court tears apart special master review of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    04:45

  • Congress demands answers on Supreme Court justice access scandal, accountability problem

    05:59

  • Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists 

    07:40

  • Conservative activists find way to buy access to Supreme Court justices

    03:48

  • Dire economic stakes have Biden admin eager for rail labor resolution

    08:12

  • Seditious conspiracy verdict deals rebuke to GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 riot

    02:35

  • Trump-supporting Oath Keeper leader guilty on rare seditious conspiracy charge

    05:27

  • Report exposes ease of access to schmooze Supreme Court justices

    04:15

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

    07:43

Alex Wagner Tonight

'This is a chapter in the book': Manhattan D.A. puts Trump Org conviction in context

08:27

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg talks with Alex Wagner about the abundance of evidence in the case that resulted in the conviction on all counts of the Trump Organization, and what else might come up as the investigation continues.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'This is a chapter in the book': Manhattan D.A. puts Trump Org conviction in context

    08:27
  • UP NEXT

    Holder rips legal scheme to hijack elections as SCOTUS considers

    04:30

  • Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures

    02:37

  • Past Election Day, Senator Warnock brings unique qualities to the Senate

    04:18

  • Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

    02:31

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All