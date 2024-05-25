IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'They always manage to sink lower': Trump degrades GOP with demands for legal protection
May 25, 202410:14

  • Quiet part out loud: Trump sells the presidency to Big Oil

    06:38

  • Louisiana Republicans classify abortion pills as dangerous substances

    07:24
    'They always manage to sink lower': Trump degrades GOP with demands for legal protection

    10:14
    Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request

    05:22

  • Jack Smith asks judge to bar Trump from making statements that endanger law enforcement

    09:46

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 23

    19:53

  • Trump loses again: Effort to remove judge from NY trial fails as case reaches final stages

    08:13

  • 'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

    11:39

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 22

    20:20

  • Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal

    10:05

  • Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie

    10:15

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 21

    19:48

  • MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'

    07:46

  • Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ

    07:01

  • 'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note

    05:00

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 17

    19:54

  • Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's

    08:42

  • Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias

    11:11

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 16

    15:00

  • Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT

    03:39

Alex Wagner Tonight

'They always manage to sink lower': Trump degrades GOP with demands for legal protection

10:14

Republican Party leadership has so thoroughly debased itself to stand up for Donald Trump in the midst of his criminal prosecutions that any previous claims of principled positions have lost credibility. While Trump may survive his legal battles, the Republican Party has already lost. Alex Wagner and an MSNBC panel discuss.May 25, 2024

