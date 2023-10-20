IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

    05:40

  • 'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'

    10:53

  • Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge

    09:38

  • 'This Republican Party is in ruin': Democrats consider price for bailing out floundering GOP

    06:41

  • Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans

    03:42

  • 'Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don't lie': NYAG not intimidated by Trump bluster

    02:58

  • 'Outraged and deeply saddened': Gaza spirals into humanitarian disaster

    06:23

  • 'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

    10:46

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    11:21

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

    07:37

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

    08:50

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

    06:02

  • 'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding

    09:10

  • 'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

    10:48

  • On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

    07:17

  • Failure: Republicans unable to meet challenge of difficult days as Israel crisis intensifies

    06:39

  • 'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

    06:10

Alex Wagner Tonight

'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

03:42

Ali Velshi, MSNBC chief correspondent, talks with Alex Wagner about President Joe Biden's Oval Office address in which he encouraged Israel to follow the laws of war in their prosecution of a war on Hamas in Gaza, the endpoint of which is difficult for outside observers to discern. Oct. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

    05:40

  • 'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'

    10:53

  • Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge

    09:38

  • 'This Republican Party is in ruin': Democrats consider price for bailing out floundering GOP

    06:41

  • Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans

    03:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All