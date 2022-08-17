IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit

  • Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

    'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

    Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!

Alex Wagner Tonight

'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump has distorted the Republican Party, and his status with Liz Cheney as a party outsider. Aug. 17, 2022

    Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!

