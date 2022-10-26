IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

'The normalization of untruths' worries Dr. Fauci more than GOP threats

04:17

Responding to news of police investigating bizarre, hateful flyers that mix anti-Semitism with Covid conspiracies, Dr. Fauci talks with Alex Wagner about "the normalization of untruths" as being more worrisome to him than personal attacks from Republican politicians.Oct. 26, 2022

