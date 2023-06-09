IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Trump indicted by federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents investigation

  • 'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump

    'The nomination with an ankle bracelet'? Indictment tests GOP devotion to Trump

    Melber: Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but is starting out really, really behind

  • Republican primary field struggles with personality shortage

  • Most Supreme Court justices release financial disclosures; Thomas, Alito ask for more time

  • Bannon's own words make clear why he was subpoenaed in the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe

  • Republicans pick a bad time to go to war against breathable air

  • Trump's lawyers learned that he is a target of the classified documents investigation

  • Despite polling near zero, Christie wants another shot at Trump

  • Reports of Mark Meadows testifying to federal grand jury an ominous sign for Trump

  • New grand jury intrigues Trump legal watchers but evidence remains Trump's biggest problem

  • Revelation of Trump audio recording renews public focus on Bedminster

  • GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal

  • With renaming of Ft. Bragg, purge of Confederate base names more than half complete

  • Complexities of a RICO case seen in wide-ranging Georgia investigation of Trump

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

  • Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

  • 'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

  • Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

Alex Wagner Tonight

'The nomination with an ankle bracelet'? Indictment tests GOP devotion to Trump

Former Senator Claire McCaskill and Dan Pfeiffer, former senior advisor to President Obama, talk with Alex Wagner about whether Republicans will stick with Donald Trump through the latest indictment like they did with the previous indictment, and how his Republican primary opponents will treat his legal circumstances.June 9, 2023

