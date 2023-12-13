IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Johnson vs Johnson: Republican speaker shreds his own argument for Biden impeachment

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

    03:12

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

    05:37

  • Exclusive: 'The new Ellis Island': Migrant influx tests New York City's humanitarian ideals

    11:03

  • How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown-ups in the room' get in his way

    07:35

  • Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07

  • Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

    04:49

  • Debased, disgraced and replaced: McCarthy quits with half a term left

    06:51

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

    03:29

  • States bring accountability on Trump's fake elector scheme; Damning details exposed in Wisconsin

    08:58

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00

  • New task force aims to bolster U.S. institutions against Trump threat

    08:38

  • Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35

  • For voters missing the clues to Trump's autocratic bent, his surrogates make it clear

    04:15

  • Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

    05:30

  • Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

    04:22

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Trump spins economic fairy tale; counts on voters with short memories

    07:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

00:30

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi talks with Alex Wagner about Speaker Mike Johnson trying to supply Republican legislators a red meat political stunt to distract constituents from their historically unproductive year by pushing a baseless impeachment of President Joe Biden. Dec. 13, 2023

  • Johnson vs Johnson: Republican speaker shreds his own argument for Biden impeachment

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

    03:12

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

    05:37

  • Exclusive: 'The new Ellis Island': Migrant influx tests New York City's humanitarian ideals

    11:03

  • How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown-ups in the room' get in his way

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All