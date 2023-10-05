'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

Donald Trump left court in the middle of the day, ranting and raving about the fairness of his civil fraud trial and the political motivations of the judge and prosecutor. Attorney General Letitia James called Trump out for turning his attendance at his own trial into a political stunt and declared, "The Donald Trump show is over." Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord, co-hosts of the Prosecuting Donald Trump podcast, talk with Alex Wagner about what measures the judge could take next against Trump and why no judge wants to act too late given the possibility of Trump's words inspiring his supporters to violence.Oct. 5, 2023