IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

    03:12

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

    02:47

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

    05:20

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

    11:24

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

    08:29

  • New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

    10:01

  • 'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

    05:56

  • Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

    05:15

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

    08:51

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

    06:06

  • Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work

    06:30

  • 'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists

    07:24

  • Trump blue collar act a tougher sell now with anti-labor record

    02:47

  • Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit

    07:30

  • 'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts

    09:53

  • As Trump keeps running his mouth, Jack Smith asks court to crack down

    06:18

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'

    02:34

  • Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

    11:02

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

06:07

With Republican extremists intent on shutting down the federal government, all scenarios in which federal jobs and programs are spared unnecessary and costly chaos end with those extremists removing Kevin McCarthy from the speakership. Former Senator Claire McCaskill calls on McCarthy to accept the inevitable and at least spare the U.S. economy the burden of a government shutdown.Sept. 28, 2023

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

    03:12

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

    02:47

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

    05:20

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

    11:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All