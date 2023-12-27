'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

- Now Playing
'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 202410:56
Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote06:34
'Too many lives have been upended': Biden expands marijuana pardons, absolving thousands02:12
Reality eludes Ron DeSantis as energy builds behind Nikki Haley06:27
How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity10:34
Report exposes the truth about red state voter fraud task forces04:51
Jack Smith keeps heat on Supreme Court to deal with Trump issues quickly08:28
History has bad news for Trump and his hope for Supreme Court salvation05:35
Colorado 14th Amendment case puts Supreme Court conservatives in a bind05:48
Original records leave no question that the 14th Amendment applies to Trump03:26
Why recent polling is not the thing that worries the Biden camp06:08
New polling finds cracks in Trump's base; criminal cases making an impression04:37
'Every legal question': Thorough work by Colorado Supreme Court puts Trump in tough spot06:25
'Airtight' Colorado Trump case will be a test of Supreme Court's originalist principles06:40
Now what? Colorado secretary of state on removing Trump: 'As of now he is not a qualified candidate'06:44
'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights05:04
'Just devastating': U.S. searching for stack of intelligence on Russia missing under Trump: reports08:11
'Vindicated': Jury makes strong statement for truth; Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million06:24
Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials08:48
Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed06:58
