'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'

Sidney Powell has been something of a laughing stock, even to Trump insiders, as she has championed far-fetched theories about the 2020 election being stolen from Donald Trump. But now that she has taken a plea deal with Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis in the sprawling indictment of Donald Trump and now-17 codefendants, a lot of people are going to be taking her much more seriously. Anna Bower, legal fellow and courts correspondent for Lawfare, and Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, discuss with Alex Wagner. Oct. 20, 2023