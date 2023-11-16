IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25
    'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

    05:49
    Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

    10:25

  Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48

  Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

    02:53

  Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

    10:43

  Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

    03:24

  'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

    09:11

  Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer

    07:22

  Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34

  Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

    05:06

  Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

    03:54

  Republicans slowly come to realize their abortion rights disaster

    04:53

  Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

    11:00

  'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins

    07:01

  'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

    04:15

  Ohio voters secure abortion rights in amendment to state constitution

    06:04

  Republicans resort to lies and deception ahead of vote on popular abortion rights amendment in Ohio

    07:59

  'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

05:49

Former Senator Claire McCaskill talks with Alex Wagner about how the switch by House Republicans from Kevin McCarthy to Mike Johnson as House speaker has not only failed to unite the party but actually deepened intra-party animosities and did nothing to resolve the Republicans' struggle to perform even the most basic functions of governing.  Nov. 16, 2023

