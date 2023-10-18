IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Outraged and deeply saddened': Gaza spirals into humanitarian disaster

    'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

    'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

  • 'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding

  • 'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas

  • On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

  • Failure: Republicans unable to meet challenge of difficult days as Israel crisis intensifies

  • 'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

  • Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

  • 'New era of superpower competition' casts Hamas terror in a different light than previous attacks

  • 'Massive screw-up': Despite Israeli unity in face of Hamas terror, reckoning likely for Netanyahu

  • 'Hour by hour': U.S. actively engaged with Israelis on hostage recovery

  • How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP

  • 'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial

  • 'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports

'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

The failure of the House speakership candidacies of both Jim Jordan (so far) and Steve Scalise would seem to suggest that the MAGA wing of the Republican Party does not have complete control of the caucus. And yet, theoretical "moderate" Republicans who would strike a deal with Democrats to elect a more reasonable speaker have not asserted themselves. Jamelle Bouie, opinion columnist for The New York Times, discusses with Alex Wagner.Oct. 18, 2023

