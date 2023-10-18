'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

The failure of the House speakership candidacies of both Jim Jordan (so far) and Steve Scalise would seem to suggest that the MAGA wing of the Republican Party does not have complete control of the caucus. And yet, theoretical "moderate" Republicans who would strike a deal with Democrats to elect a more reasonable speaker have not asserted themselves. Jamelle Bouie, opinion columnist for The New York Times, discusses with Alex Wagner.Oct. 18, 2023