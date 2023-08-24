IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis eager to disclaim his elitist roots to curry favor with MAGA populists

    03:08

  • 'Naive' Secret Service had blind spot for Oath Keepers ahead of Jan. 6: report

    08:45

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01

  • Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

    10:41

  • Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options

    05:43

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34

  • Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history

    12:00

  • Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

    10:16

  • How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

    03:27

  • GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill

    06:24

  • Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

    07:57

  • Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest

    02:51

  • 'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump

    07:22

  • 'Shockingly embarrassing': Trump stuck on old tricks even as the game has changed

    03:58

  • With new indictments, things get real for Trump's fake electors

    04:48

  • Giuliani finds himself on the wrong end of his favorite anti-Mafia tool in Georgia case

    06:27

  • Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

    04:24

  • 'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy

    09:08

  • First Family scandals hardly unique to Biden

    04:07

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

06:17

Even with little more information than the fiery wreck of the private plane of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, many Russia observers recognized the work of Vladimir Putin, likely exacting revenge for Prigozhin's betrayal in an attempted mutiny two months ago. Susan Glasser, co-author of "Kremlin Rising: Vladimir Putin's Russia and the end of the revolution," talks with Alex Wagner about what Prigozhin's death says about Putin's hold on control of Russia and his war in Ukraine. Aug. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis eager to disclaim his elitist roots to curry favor with MAGA populists

    03:08

  • 'Naive' Secret Service had blind spot for Oath Keepers ahead of Jan. 6: report

    08:45

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01

  • Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

    10:41

  • Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All