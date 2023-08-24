'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

Even with little more information than the fiery wreck of the private plane of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, many Russia observers recognized the work of Vladimir Putin, likely exacting revenge for Prigozhin's betrayal in an attempted mutiny two months ago. Susan Glasser, co-author of "Kremlin Rising: Vladimir Putin's Russia and the end of the revolution," talks with Alex Wagner about what Prigozhin's death says about Putin's hold on control of Russia and his war in Ukraine. Aug. 24, 2023