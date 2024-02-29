IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Republicans in robes': Supreme Court critics see politics behind action on Trump immunity case
Feb. 29, 202409:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Republicans in robes': Supreme Court critics see politics behind action on Trump immunity case

09:24

For critics of the current Supreme Court, assembled by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell for the purpose of fulfilling a Republican political agenda, the decision to take up Donald Trump's presidential immunity appeal after an inexplicable delay confirms their cynicism about the court's political motivations. Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate, and Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, discuss with Alex Wagner. Feb. 29, 2024

