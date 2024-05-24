'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

With their ruling today not only allowing South Carolina's racially gerrymandered voting districts but making it harder to challenge racial gerrymandering in the future, conservatives on the Supreme Court took another step in their long-term project of undoing the civil rights advances that defined the 20th century. Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent at Mother Jones, and Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate, discuss with Alex Wagner. May 24, 2024