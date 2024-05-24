IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal
May 24, 202411:39
  • Now Playing

    'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

    11:39
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 22

    20:20

  • Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal

    10:05

  • Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie

    10:15

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 21

    19:48

  • MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'

    07:46

  • Comey: Trump is coming for the FBI, DOJ

    07:01

  • 'Total trainwreck for the defense': Trump's legal team rests on a sour note

    05:00

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 17

    19:54

  • Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's

    08:42

  • Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias

    11:11

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 16

    15:00

  • Symbol supporting Trump election subversion displayed over Justice Alito's home after Jan 6.: NYT

    03:39

  • Maddow slams 'corrosive' rhetoric as spectacle of Trump's Republican cheering squad grows

    07:28

  • 'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders

    07:31

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 15

    18:26

  • Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists

    11:53

  • Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024

    06:31

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39

  • Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

11:39

With their ruling today not only allowing South Carolina's racially gerrymandered voting districts but making it harder to challenge racial gerrymandering in the future, conservatives on the Supreme Court took another step in their long-term project of undoing the civil rights advances that defined the 20th century. Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent at Mother Jones, and Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate, discuss with Alex Wagner. May 24, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Repeal the 20th century': Gerrymandering ruling shows Supreme Court conservatives' long term goal

    11:39
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 22

    20:20

  • Disgrace: Alito shatters Supreme Court legitimacy with another insurrectionist flag scandal

    10:05

  • Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie

    10:15

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 21

    19:48

  • MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All