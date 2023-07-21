IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

    09:18
Alex Wagner Tonight

'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

09:18

The latest educational repercussions of Ron DeSantis's campaign against "woke" is a set of new guidelines that will have Florida middle school students learning false, racist tropes about the benefits of slavery to slaves and casting racist violence against Black people in a more "both sides" context. Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia Journalism School discusses with Alex Wagner.  July 21, 2023

